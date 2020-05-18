HELENA- Two new coronavirus cases in Montana were reported Sunday morning.
The state’s coronavirus task force is reporting 470 total confirmed coronavirus cases in Montana, with 434 reported recoveries.
The new cases are reported in Ravalli County and Yellowstone County.
Since the last report, 1,282 tests for the virus were completed, with 28,167 tests being completed in total.
Currently, there are four active coronavirus hospitalizations in Montana.
For a look at tests, and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.