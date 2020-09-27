Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 200 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
85 in Yellowstone County
46 in Flathead County
18 in Roosevelt County
17 in Gallatin County
8 in Cascade County
7 in Lincoln County
5 in Glacier County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Rosebud County
2 in Madison County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Richland County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 12,107 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,155 active, 8,779 recovered, 173 deaths and 148 active hospitalizations.
A total of 330,3075 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
