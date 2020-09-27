Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 200 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

85 in Yellowstone County

46 in Flathead County

18 in Roosevelt County

17 in Gallatin County

8 in Cascade County

7 in Lincoln County

5 in Glacier County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Rosebud County

2 in Madison County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Richland County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 12,107 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,155 active, 8,779 recovered, 173 deaths and 148 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 330,3075 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You