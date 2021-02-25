Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 201 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Feb. 25.

The new cases include:

44 in Gallatin County

29 in Missoula County

19 in Lewis and Clark County

16 in Cascade County

12 in Silver Bow County

12 in Yellowstone County

10 in Flathead County

7 in Hill County

5 in Ravalli County

4 in Jefferson County

4 in Lake County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Madison County

3 in Richland County

3 in Roosevelt County

3 in Sweet Grass County

3 in Valley County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Sanders County

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Teton County

There have been 99,445 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,917 active, 96,178 recovered, 1,350 deaths and 75 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,063,419 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

