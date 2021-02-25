Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 201 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Feb. 25.
The new cases include:
44 in Gallatin County
29 in Missoula County
19 in Lewis and Clark County
16 in Cascade County
12 in Silver Bow County
12 in Yellowstone County
10 in Flathead County
7 in Hill County
5 in Ravalli County
4 in Jefferson County
4 in Lake County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Madison County
3 in Richland County
3 in Roosevelt County
3 in Sweet Grass County
3 in Valley County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Teton County
There have been 99,445 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,917 active, 96,178 recovered, 1,350 deaths and 75 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,063,419 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
