Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 202 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, March 3.
The new cases include:
34 in Gallatin County
26 in Yellowstone County
23 in Flathead County
20 in Cascade County
18 in Missoula County
14 in Silver Bow County
12 in Lewis and Clark County
10 in Ravalli County
5 in Powder County
4 in Fergus County
4 in Lake County
4 in Lincoln County
3 in Big Horn County
3 in Jefferson County
2 in Madison County
2 in Philips County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Teton County
2 in Valley County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Custer County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 100,351 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,651 active, 97,327 recovered, 1,373 deaths and 67 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,086,548 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
