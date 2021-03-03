Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 202 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, March 3.

The new cases include:

34 in Gallatin County

26 in Yellowstone County

23 in Flathead County

20 in Cascade County

18 in Missoula County

14 in Silver Bow County

12 in Lewis and Clark County

10 in Ravalli County

5 in Powder County

4 in Fergus County

4 in Lake County

4 in Lincoln County

3 in Big Horn County

3 in Jefferson County

2 in Madison County

2 in Philips County

2 in Rosebud County

2 in Sanders County

2 in Teton County

2 in Valley County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Custer County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Sheridan County

There have been 100,351 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,651 active, 97,327 recovered, 1,373 deaths and 67 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,086,548 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

