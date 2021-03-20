Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 203 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

53 in Cascade County

37 in Gallatin County

22 in Missoula County

20 in Yellowstone County

12 in Big Horn County

10 in Flathead County

9 in Silver Bow County

8 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Sheridan County

3 in Broadwater County

3 in Dawson County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Musselshell County

3 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Lake County

1 in Hill County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Powell County

There have been 102,966 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,015 active, 100,537 recovered, 1,414 deaths and 54 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,161,549 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.



