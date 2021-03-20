Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 203 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
53 in Cascade County
37 in Gallatin County
22 in Missoula County
20 in Yellowstone County
12 in Big Horn County
10 in Flathead County
9 in Silver Bow County
8 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Sheridan County
3 in Broadwater County
3 in Dawson County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Musselshell County
3 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Lake County
1 in Hill County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Powell County
There have been 102,966 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,015 active, 100,537 recovered, 1,414 deaths and 54 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,161,549 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.