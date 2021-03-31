Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 203 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
89 in Gallatin County
19 in Yellowstone County
15 in Missoula County
14 in Big Horn County
10 in Cascade County
9 in Flathead County
7 in Ravalli County
6 in Lewis and Clark County
6 in Lincoln County
5 in Glacier County
4 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Lake County
3 in Prairie County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Custer County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Madison County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Powell County
1 in Richland County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Stillwater County
There have been 104,552 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 912 active, 102,203 recovered, 1,437 deaths and 47 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,197,763 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
