Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 203 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

89 in Gallatin County

19 in Yellowstone County

15 in Missoula County

14 in Big Horn County

10 in Cascade County

9 in Flathead County

7 in Ravalli County

6 in Lewis and Clark County

6 in Lincoln County

5 in Glacier County

4 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Lake County

3 in Prairie County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Custer County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Madison County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Powell County

1 in Richland County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Stillwater County

There have been 104,552 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 912 active, 102,203 recovered, 1,437 deaths and 47 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,197,763 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

