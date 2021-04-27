Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 206 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, April 27.

The new cases include:

68 in Gallatin County

24 in Yellowstone County

20 in Cascade County

12 in Lewis and Clark County

10 in Ravalli County

9 in Flathead County

8 in Missoula County

6 in Blaine County

6 in Silver Bow County

5 in Pondera County

5 in Richland County

4 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Lake County

3 in Roosevelt County

2 in Hill County

2 in Madison County

2 in Powell County

2 in Valley County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Teton County

1 in Toole County

There have been 108,287 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 953 active, 105,768 recovered, 1,566 deaths and 47 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,288,247 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

Tags

News For You