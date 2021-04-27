Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 206 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, April 27.
The new cases include:
68 in Gallatin County
24 in Yellowstone County
20 in Cascade County
12 in Lewis and Clark County
10 in Ravalli County
9 in Flathead County
8 in Missoula County
6 in Blaine County
6 in Silver Bow County
5 in Pondera County
5 in Richland County
4 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Lake County
3 in Roosevelt County
2 in Hill County
2 in Madison County
2 in Powell County
2 in Valley County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Teton County
1 in Toole County
There have been 108,287 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 953 active, 105,768 recovered, 1,566 deaths and 47 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,288,247 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.