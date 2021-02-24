Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 209 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The new cases include:
54 in Gallatin County
38 in Yellowstone County
24 in Silver Bow County
14 in Missoula County
13 in Ravalli County
12 in Flathead County
10 in Park County
6 in Lake County
4 in Cascade County
4 in Valley County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Roosevelt County
2 in Custer County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Hill County
1 in Madison County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Powder County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 99,242 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,854 active, 96,040 recovered, 1,348 deaths and 97 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,056,170 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.