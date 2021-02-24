Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 209 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The new cases include:

54 in Gallatin County

38 in Yellowstone County

24 in Silver Bow County

14 in Missoula County

13 in Ravalli County

12 in Flathead County

10 in Park County

6 in Lake County

4 in Cascade County

4 in Valley County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Roosevelt County

2 in Custer County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Hill County

1 in Madison County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Powder County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 99,242 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,854 active, 96,040 recovered, 1,348 deaths and 97 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,056,170 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

