Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 21 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, May 31.

The new cases include:

12 in Flathead County

3 in Missoula County

2 in Lake County

2 in Roosevelt County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Toole County

There have been 111,829 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 741 active, 109,469 recovered, 1,613 deaths and 52 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,381,345 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

