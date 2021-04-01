Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 212 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, April 1.

The new cases include:

64 in Gallatin County

28 in Silver Bow County

24 in Yellowstone County

15 in Flathead County

14 in Cascade County

11 in Ravalli County

10 in Missoula County

9 in Lewis and Clark County

7 in Powell County

5 in Richland County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Hill County

3 in Lake County

2 in Musselshell County

2 in Stillwater County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Custer County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in McCone County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Valley County

There have been 104,725 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 960 active, 102,327 recovered, 1,438 deaths and 50 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,201,983 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

