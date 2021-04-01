Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 212 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, April 1.
The new cases include:
64 in Gallatin County
28 in Silver Bow County
24 in Yellowstone County
15 in Flathead County
14 in Cascade County
11 in Ravalli County
10 in Missoula County
9 in Lewis and Clark County
7 in Powell County
5 in Richland County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Hill County
3 in Lake County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Stillwater County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Custer County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in McCone County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Valley County
There have been 104,725 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 960 active, 102,327 recovered, 1,438 deaths and 50 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,201,983 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.