Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 212 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
34 in Yellowstone County
33 in Roosevelt County
32 in Cascade County
20 in Deer Lodge County
11 in Lewis and Clark County
9 in Big Horn County
9 in Hill County
6 in Pondera County
6 in Silver Bow County
5 in Fergus County
5 in Gallatin County
5 in Richland County
4 in Rosebud County
4 in Valley County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Flathead County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Lake County
2 in Prairie County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Teton County
2 in Toole County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Missoula County
1 in Petroleum County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Ravalli County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Treasure County
There have been 14,847 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,851 active, 9,649 recovered, 190 deaths and 201 active hospitalizations.
A total of 369,975 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
