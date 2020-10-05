Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 212 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The new cases include:

34 in Yellowstone County

33 in Roosevelt County

32 in Cascade County

20 in Deer Lodge County

11 in Lewis and Clark County

9 in Big Horn County

9 in Hill County

6 in Pondera County

6 in Silver Bow County

5 in Fergus County

5 in Gallatin County

5 in Richland County

4 in Rosebud County

4 in Valley County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Flathead County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Lake County

2 in Prairie County

2 in Sheridan County

2 in Teton County

2 in Toole County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Missoula County

1 in Petroleum County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Ravalli County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Treasure County

There have been 14,847 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,851 active, 9,649 recovered, 190 deaths and 201 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 369,975 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

