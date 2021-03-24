Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 214 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, March 24.
The new cases include:
36 in Cascade County
32 in Gallatin County
30 in Big Horn County
29 in Yellowstone County
23 in Missoula County
9 in Ravalli County
8 in Flathead County
8 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Beaverhead County
5 in Custer County
5 in Silver Bow County
4 in Dawson County
4 in Fergus County
4 in Lincoln County
3 in Glacier County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Lake County
1 in Madison County
1 in Powder County
1 on Powell County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Teton County
There have been 103,66 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 898 active, 100,337 recovered, 1,431 deaths and 59 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,172,736 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
