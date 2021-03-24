Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 214 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, March 24.

The new cases include:

36 in Cascade County

32 in Gallatin County

30 in Big Horn County

29 in Yellowstone County

23 in Missoula County

9 in Ravalli County

8 in Flathead County

8 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Beaverhead County

5 in Custer County

5 in Silver Bow County

4 in Dawson County

4 in Fergus County

4 in Lincoln County

3 in Glacier County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Lake County

1 in Madison County

1 in Powder County

1 on Powell County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Teton County

There have been 103,66 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 898 active, 100,337 recovered, 1,431 deaths and 59 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,172,736 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You