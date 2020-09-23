Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 214 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

45 in Yellowstone County

21 in Rosebud County

20 in Flathead County

19 in Cascade County

15 in Gallatin County

14 in Roosevelt County

9 in Big Horn County

9 in Hill County

9 in Lewis and Clark County

7 in Choteau County

6 in Custer County

6 in Silver Bow County

5 in Lake County

4 in Blaine County

3 in Carbon County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Park County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Powder County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Missoula County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Teton County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 10,912 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,237 active, 8,510 recovered, 165 deaths and 124 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 317,160 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You