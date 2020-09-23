Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR CAROL WOODWARD NUTT. SHE IS AN 80 YEAR OLD FEMALE, WHO IS 5 FEET 5 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 150 POUNDS, AND HAS WHITE HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. CAROL LEFT FROM DISCOVERY CARE CENTER IN HAMILTON, MONTANA, TUESDAY EVENING AROUND 830 PM. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A LIGHT BLUE JACKET, JEANS, AND WHITE SHOES, AND SHE WAS CARRYING A PEACH-COLORED HANDBAG. CAROL HAS SEVERE COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT, AND IS NOT ABLE TO MAKE DECISIONS FOR HERSELF. SHE MAY POSSIBLY BE IN ROUTE TO THE KALISPELL AREA OR TO UTAH. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT CAROL WOODWARD NUTT, PLEASE CONTACT THE HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 363-2100, OR DIAL 9 1 1.