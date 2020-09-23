Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 214 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
45 in Yellowstone County
21 in Rosebud County
20 in Flathead County
19 in Cascade County
15 in Gallatin County
14 in Roosevelt County
9 in Big Horn County
9 in Hill County
9 in Lewis and Clark County
7 in Choteau County
6 in Custer County
6 in Silver Bow County
5 in Lake County
4 in Blaine County
3 in Carbon County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Park County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Powder County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Missoula County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Teton County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 10,912 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,237 active, 8,510 recovered, 165 deaths and 124 active hospitalizations.
A total of 317,160 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
