Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 218 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, April 6.

The new cases include:

62 in Gallatin County

28 in Yellowstone County

22 in Ravalli County

17 in Lewis and Clark County

16 in Missoula County

13 in Silver Bow County

12 in Flathead County

9 in Park County

8 in Lincoln County

7 in Cascade County

4 in Fergus County

4 in Hill County

3 in Rosebud County

2 in Custer County

2 in Musselshell County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Richland County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Toole County

There have been 105,333 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 961 active, 102,895 recovered, 1,477 deaths and 33 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,216,736 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

