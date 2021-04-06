Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 218 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, April 6.
The new cases include:
62 in Gallatin County
28 in Yellowstone County
22 in Ravalli County
17 in Lewis and Clark County
16 in Missoula County
13 in Silver Bow County
12 in Flathead County
9 in Park County
8 in Lincoln County
7 in Cascade County
4 in Fergus County
4 in Hill County
3 in Rosebud County
2 in Custer County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Richland County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Toole County
There have been 105,333 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 961 active, 102,895 recovered, 1,477 deaths and 33 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,216,736 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
