BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials are reporting a death related to COVID-19 Monday, marking 21 deaths in the state and 4 deaths in Yellowstone county.
According to a release from the RiverStone Health, a man in his 60s passed away Saturday, June 20 at a hospital in YellowStone County.
“We extend our wish for peace and comfort to family and friends of this man as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health. “This death serves as a tragic reminder about the seriousness of COVID-19. In the last 5 days, 16 Yellowstone County residents have tested positive for the disease. As case counts continue to rise in Yellowstone County and across the state, each of us must continue to be vigilant in taking measures to prevent COVID-19.”
Governor Steve Bullock released the following statement regarding the recent death:
“Each loss of a Montanan to COVID-19 weighs heavily on our communities. While we send our condolences to the loved ones impacted, we must all continue to remember we are in this together and it’s up to us to keep our friends and neighbors safe.”