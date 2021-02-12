Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 221 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Feb. 12.
The new cases include:
44 in Gallatin County
31 in Cascade County
28 in Flathead County
23 in Lewis and Clark County
13 in Missoula County
12 in Yellowstone County
8 in Lincoln County
6 in Deer Lodge County
6in Richland County
5 in Broadwater County
5 in Hill County
5 in Roosevelt County
5 in Silver Bow County
4 in Carter County
4 in Glacier County
3 in Carbon County
3 in Pondera County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Powell County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Powder County
1 in Prairie County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Valley County
There have been 97,063 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,917 active, 92,822 recovered, 1,324 deaths and 100 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,012,245 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
