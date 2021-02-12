Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 221 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Feb. 12.

The new cases include:

44 in Gallatin County

31 in Cascade County

28 in Flathead County

23 in Lewis and Clark County

13 in Missoula County

12 in Yellowstone County

8 in Lincoln County

6 in Deer Lodge County

6in Richland County

5 in Broadwater County

5 in Hill County

5 in Roosevelt County

5 in Silver Bow County

4 in Carter County

4 in Glacier County

3 in Carbon County

3 in Pondera County

2 in Big Horn County

2 in Powell County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Powder County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Valley County

There have been 97,063 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,917 active, 92,822 recovered, 1,324 deaths and 100 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,012,245 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

