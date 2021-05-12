Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 222 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, May 12.

The new cases include:

45 in Cascade County

39 in Gallatin County

34 in Flathead County

28 in Yellowstone County

15 in Lake County

14 in Lewis and Clark County

10 in Park County

7 in Missoula County

6 in Pondera County

3 in Teton County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Lincoln County

2 in Silver Bow County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Custer County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Hill County

1 in Ravalli County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sanders County

There have been 110,317 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,147 active, 107,575 recovered, 1,595 deaths and 67 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,332,445 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

