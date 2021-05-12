Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 222 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, May 12.
The new cases include:
45 in Cascade County
39 in Gallatin County
34 in Flathead County
28 in Yellowstone County
15 in Lake County
14 in Lewis and Clark County
10 in Park County
7 in Missoula County
6 in Pondera County
3 in Teton County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Silver Bow County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Custer County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Hill County
1 in Ravalli County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sanders County
There have been 110,317 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,147 active, 107,575 recovered, 1,595 deaths and 67 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,332,445 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
