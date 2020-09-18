Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 224 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

39 in Flathead County

39 in Missoula County

31 in Yellowstone County

25 in Roosevelt County

19 in Rosebud County

17 in Cascade County

9 in Big Horn County

6 in Gallatin County

5 in Lewis and Clark County

4 in Glacier County

4 in Jefferson County

3 in Silver Bow County

3 in Toole County

2 in Lake County

2 in Ravalli County

2 in Stillwater County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Custer County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Powder County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Valley County

There have been 9,871 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,225 active, 7,500 recovered, 146 deaths and 105 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 298,555 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

