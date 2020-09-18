Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 224 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
39 in Flathead County
39 in Missoula County
31 in Yellowstone County
25 in Roosevelt County
19 in Rosebud County
17 in Cascade County
9 in Big Horn County
6 in Gallatin County
5 in Lewis and Clark County
4 in Glacier County
4 in Jefferson County
3 in Silver Bow County
3 in Toole County
2 in Lake County
2 in Ravalli County
2 in Stillwater County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Custer County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Powder County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Valley County
There have been 9,871 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,225 active, 7,500 recovered, 146 deaths and 105 active hospitalizations.
A total of 298,555 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.