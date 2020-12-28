Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 224 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The new cases include:

46 in Missoula County

42 in Lewis and Clark County

29 in Yellowstone County

21 in Silver Bow County

19 in Jefferson County

18 in Cascade County

17 in Flathead County

14 in Gallatin County

4 in Powell County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Phillips County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Hill County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Park County

There have been 79,999 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,591 active, 73,481 recovered, 927 deaths and 213 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 782,018 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

