Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 224 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
46 in Missoula County
42 in Lewis and Clark County
29 in Yellowstone County
21 in Silver Bow County
19 in Jefferson County
18 in Cascade County
17 in Flathead County
14 in Gallatin County
4 in Powell County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Phillips County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Hill County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Park County
There have been 79,999 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,591 active, 73,481 recovered, 927 deaths and 213 active hospitalizations.
A total of 782,018 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.