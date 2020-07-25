Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 224 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
46 in Gallatin County
33 in Big Horn County
31 in Missoula County
25 in Yellowstone County
19 in Lake County
12 in Beaverhead County
10 in Cascade County
6 in Glacier County
6 in Park County
5 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Madison County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Custer County
4 in Deer Lodge County
4 in Hill County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Flathead County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Richland County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Silver Bow County
There have been 3,260 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,237 active, 1,977 recovered and 46 deaths.
A total of 151,015 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.