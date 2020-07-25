Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 224 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

46 in Gallatin County

33 in Big Horn County

31 in Missoula County

25 in Yellowstone County

19 in Lake County

12 in Beaverhead County

10 in Cascade County

6 in Glacier County

6 in Park County

5 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Madison County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Custer County

4 in Deer Lodge County

4 in Hill County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Flathead County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Richland County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Silver Bow County

There have been 3,260 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,237 active, 1,977 recovered and 46 deaths.

A total of 151,015 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

