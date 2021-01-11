Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 228 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
41 in Lake County
39 in Gallatin County
33 in Flathead County
28 in Missoula County
23 in Yellowstone County
20 in Cascade County
17 in Lewis and Clark County
7 in Sanders County
4 in Rosebud County
3 in Hill County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Madison County
2 in Park County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in McCone County
1 in Powell County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 86,653 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,922 active, 80,674 recovered, 1,057 deaths and 207 active hospitalizations.
A total of 845,439 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.