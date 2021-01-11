Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 228 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The new cases include:

41 in Lake County

39 in Gallatin County

33 in Flathead County

28 in Missoula County

23 in Yellowstone County

20 in Cascade County

17 in Lewis and Clark County

7 in Sanders County

4 in Rosebud County

3 in Hill County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Madison County

2 in Park County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in McCone County

1 in Powell County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 86,653 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,922 active, 80,674 recovered, 1,057 deaths and 207 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 845,439 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

