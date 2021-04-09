Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 229 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, April 9.

The new cases include:

76 in Cascade County

65 in Gallatin County

26 in Yellowstone County

14 in Missoula County

7 in Silver Bow County

6 in Park County

5 in Lewis and Clark County

4 in Flathead County

4 in Sanders County

3 in Lincoln County

2 in Beaverhead County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Powder County

2 in Teton County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Ravalli County

1 in Richland County

1 in Roosevelt County

There have been 105,974 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,069 active, 103,384 recovered, 1,521 deaths and 38 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,233,331 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

Tags

News For You