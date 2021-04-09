Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 229 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, April 9.
The new cases include:
76 in Cascade County
65 in Gallatin County
26 in Yellowstone County
14 in Missoula County
7 in Silver Bow County
6 in Park County
5 in Lewis and Clark County
4 in Flathead County
4 in Sanders County
3 in Lincoln County
2 in Beaverhead County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Powder County
2 in Teton County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Ravalli County
1 in Richland County
1 in Roosevelt County
There have been 105,974 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,069 active, 103,384 recovered, 1,521 deaths and 38 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,233,331 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.