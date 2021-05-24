Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 23 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, May 24.
The new cases include:
7 in Flathead County
6 in Cascade County
3 in Mineral County
3 in Musselshell County
1 in Lake County
1 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Missoula County
1 in Powell County
There have been 111,224 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 922 active, 108,699 recovered, 1,603 deaths and 71 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,359,312 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
