Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 232 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, May 4.

The new cases include:

60 in Gallatin County

31 in Yellowstone County

26 in Cascade County

17 in Lewis and Clark County

10 in Flathead County

9 in Big Horn County

9 in Ravalli County

8 in Lake County

8 in Park County

8 in Rosebud County

6 in Hill County

3 in Lincoln County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Phillips County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Richland County

2 in Stillwater County

2 in Teton County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Glacier County

1 in McCone County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Powder County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Valley County

There have been 109,315 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,165 active, 106,573 recovered, 1,577 deaths and 62 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,308,207 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

