Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 232 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, May 4.
The new cases include:
60 in Gallatin County
31 in Yellowstone County
26 in Cascade County
17 in Lewis and Clark County
10 in Flathead County
9 in Big Horn County
9 in Ravalli County
8 in Lake County
8 in Park County
8 in Rosebud County
6 in Hill County
3 in Lincoln County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Richland County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Teton County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Glacier County
1 in McCone County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Powder County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Valley County
There have been 109,315 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,165 active, 106,573 recovered, 1,577 deaths and 62 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,308,207 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
