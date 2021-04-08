Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 232 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, April 8.
The new cases include:
95 in Gallatin County
35 in Cascade County
20 in Missoula County
17 in Ravalli County
14 in Flathead County
12 in Yellowstone County
10 in Lewis and Clark County
5 in Lake County
5 in Roosevelt County
3 in Broadwater County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Madison County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Teton County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Richland County
There have been 105,750 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,005 active, 103,251 recovered, 1,494 deaths and 40 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,229,123 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.