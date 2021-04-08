Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 232 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, April 8.

The new cases include:

95 in Gallatin County

35 in Cascade County

20 in Missoula County

17 in Ravalli County

14 in Flathead County

12 in Yellowstone County

10 in Lewis and Clark County

5 in Lake County

5 in Roosevelt County

3 in Broadwater County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Madison County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Teton County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Hill County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Richland County

There have been 105,750 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,005 active, 103,251 recovered, 1,494 deaths and 40 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,229,123 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b

Tags

News For You