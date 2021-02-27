Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 235 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
99 in Flathead County
29 in Gallatin County
14 in Silver Bow County
12 in Cascade County
12 in Missoula County
11 in Ravalli County
8 in Lake County
6 in Lewis and Clark County
6 in Yellowstone County
5 in Park County
4 in Deer Lodge County
4 in Roosevelt County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Madison County
3 in Valley County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Hill County
2 in McCone County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 99,837 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,757 active, 96,724 recovered, 1,356 deaths and 68 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,074,437 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.