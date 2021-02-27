Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 235 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

99 in Flathead County

29 in Gallatin County

14 in Silver Bow County

12 in Cascade County

12 in Missoula County

11 in Ravalli County

8 in Lake County

6 in Lewis and Clark County

6 in Yellowstone County

5 in Park County

4 in Deer Lodge County

4 in Roosevelt County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Madison County

3 in Valley County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Hill County

2 in McCone County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 99,837 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,757 active, 96,724 recovered, 1,356 deaths and 68 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,074,437 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

