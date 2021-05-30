Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 24 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
14 in Flathead County
8 in Missoula County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
There have been 111,809 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 773 active, 109,423 recovered, 1,613 deaths and 58 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,380,846 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
