Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 240 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The new cases include:

45 in Gallatin County

41 in Yellowstone County

26 in Flathead County

22 in Lewis and Clark County

12 in Missoula County

10 in Cascade County

7 in Blaine County

7 in Ravalli County

6 in Big Horn County

6 in Silver Bow County

5 in Madison County

4 in Deer Lodge County

4 in Lake County

4 in Lincoln County

4 in Phillips County

3 in Beaverhead County

3 in Custer County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Rosebud County

3 in Stillwater County

3 in Valley County

2 in Hill County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Richland County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Glacier County

1 in McCone County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Powell County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 99,040 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,922 active, 95,772 recovered, 1,346 deaths and 85 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,052,733 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

