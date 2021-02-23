Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 240 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The new cases include:
45 in Gallatin County
41 in Yellowstone County
26 in Flathead County
22 in Lewis and Clark County
12 in Missoula County
10 in Cascade County
7 in Blaine County
7 in Ravalli County
6 in Big Horn County
6 in Silver Bow County
5 in Madison County
4 in Deer Lodge County
4 in Lake County
4 in Lincoln County
4 in Phillips County
3 in Beaverhead County
3 in Custer County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Rosebud County
3 in Stillwater County
3 in Valley County
2 in Hill County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Richland County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Glacier County
1 in McCone County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Powell County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 99,040 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,922 active, 95,772 recovered, 1,346 deaths and 85 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,052,733 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.