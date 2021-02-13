Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 243 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

39 in Yellowstone County

38 in Gallatin County

27 in Missoula County

25 in Flathead County

17 in Silver Bow County

14 in Lewis and Clark County

12 in Ravalli County

8 in Musselshell County

7 in Cascade County

6 in Teton County

5 in Big Horn County

4 in Hill County

4 in Lake County

4 in Park County

3 in Dawson County

3 in Fergus County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Fallon County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Lincoln County

2 in Meagher County

2 in Powell County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Rosebud County

2 in Stillwater County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Liberty County

1 in McCone County

1 in Pondera County

There have been 97,297 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,822 active, 93,148 recovered, 1,327 deaths and 92 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,017,979 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

