Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 243 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
39 in Yellowstone County
38 in Gallatin County
27 in Missoula County
25 in Flathead County
17 in Silver Bow County
14 in Lewis and Clark County
12 in Ravalli County
8 in Musselshell County
7 in Cascade County
6 in Teton County
5 in Big Horn County
4 in Hill County
4 in Lake County
4 in Park County
3 in Dawson County
3 in Fergus County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Fallon County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Meagher County
2 in Powell County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Stillwater County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Liberty County
1 in McCone County
1 in Pondera County
There have been 97,297 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,822 active, 93,148 recovered, 1,327 deaths and 92 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,017,979 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
