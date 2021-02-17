Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 243 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Feb. 17

The new cases include:

41 in Gallatin County

34 in Flathead County

30 in Yellowstone County

24 in Missoula County

23 in Silver Bow County

14 in Lewis and Clark County

11 in Ravalli County

8 in Lincoln County

7 in Cascade County

5 in Beaverhead County

4 in Phillips County

3 in Carbon County

3 in Lake County

3 in Madison County

3 in Musselshell County

3 in Richland County

3 in Sanders County

2 in Big Horn County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Park County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Valley County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Glacier County

1 in McCone County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Toole County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 97,900 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,532 active, 94,034 recovered, 1,334 deaths and 91 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,029,320 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

