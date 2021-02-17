Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 243 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Feb. 17
The new cases include:
41 in Gallatin County
34 in Flathead County
30 in Yellowstone County
24 in Missoula County
23 in Silver Bow County
14 in Lewis and Clark County
11 in Ravalli County
8 in Lincoln County
7 in Cascade County
5 in Beaverhead County
4 in Phillips County
3 in Carbon County
3 in Lake County
3 in Madison County
3 in Musselshell County
3 in Richland County
3 in Sanders County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Park County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Valley County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Glacier County
1 in McCone County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Toole County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 97,900 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,532 active, 94,034 recovered, 1,334 deaths and 91 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,029,320 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.