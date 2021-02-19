Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 244 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Feb. 19.
The new cases include:
44 in Gallatin County
31 in Flathead County
29 in Yellowstone County
19 in Ravalli County
18 in Cascade County
15 in Missoula County
14 in Silver Bow County
11 in Park County
8 in Fergus County
7 in Lewis and Clark County
6 in Glacier County
5 in Lake County
4 in Roosevevlt County
3 in Hill County
3 in Lincoln County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Powell County
2 in Richland County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Teton County
2 in Valley County
2 in Wheatland County
2 in Wibaux County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Fallon County
1 in McCone County
There have been 98,377 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,425 active, 94,613 recovered, 1,339 deaths and 96 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,040,344 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.