Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 244 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Feb. 18.
The new cases include:
36 in Gallatin County
33 in Flathead County
24 in Missoula County
21 in Lewis and Clark County
20 in Silver Bow County
9 in Hill County
8 in Roosevelt County
7 in Park County
7 in Ravalli County
6 in Richland County
5 in Sweet Grass County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Powell County
3 in Rosebud County
3 in Sanders County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Cascade County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Madison County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Stillwater County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Lake County
1 in Liberty County
1 in McCone County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Toole County
There have been 98,800 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,562 active, 94,201 recovered, 1,337 deaths and 109 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,035,440 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
