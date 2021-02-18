Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 244 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Feb. 18.

The new cases include:

36 in Gallatin County

33 in Flathead County

24 in Missoula County

21 in Lewis and Clark County

20 in Silver Bow County

9 in Hill County

8 in Roosevelt County

7 in Park County

7 in Ravalli County

6 in Richland County

5 in Sweet Grass County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Powell County

3 in Rosebud County

3 in Sanders County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Cascade County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Madison County

2 in Phillips County

2 in Stillwater County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Lake County

1 in Liberty County

1 in McCone County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Toole County

There have been 98,800 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,562 active, 94,201 recovered, 1,337 deaths and 109 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,035,440 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

