Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 246 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
36 in Lewis and Clark County
35 in Flathead County
31 in Missoula County
31 in Yellowstone County
29 in Gallatin County
18 in Cascade County
14 in Sanders County
8 in Powell County
7 in Lincoln County
5 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Hill County
3 in Lake County
3 in Park County
2 in Daniels County
2 in Madison County
2 in Roosevelt County
2 in Silver Bow County
2 in Teton County
2 in Treasure County
2 in Valley County
1 in Beaverhead county
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Toole County
There have been 91,652 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,620 active, 85,881 recovered, 1,151 deaths and 135 active hospitalizations.
A total of 911,686 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.