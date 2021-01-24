Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 246 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

36 in Lewis and Clark County

35 in Flathead County

31 in Missoula County

31 in Yellowstone County

29 in Gallatin County

18 in Cascade County

14 in Sanders County

8 in Powell County

7 in Lincoln County

5 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Hill County

3 in Lake County

3 in Park County

2 in Daniels County

2 in Madison County

2 in Roosevelt County

2 in Silver Bow County

2 in Teton County

2 in Treasure County

2 in Valley County

1 in Beaverhead county

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Toole County

There have been 91,652 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,620 active, 85,881 recovered, 1,151 deaths and 135 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 911,686 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

