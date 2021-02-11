Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 261 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Feb. 11.

The new cases include:

46 in Yellowstone County

38 in Gallatin County

29 in Flathead County

29 in Missoula County

23 in Cascade County

13 in Silver Bow County

12 in Lewis and Clark County

7 in Fergus County

6 in Hill County

6 in Richland County

6 in Stillwater County

5 in Madison County

4 in Glacier County

3 in Blaine County

3 in Carbon County

3 in Park County

3 in Ravalli County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Lake County

2 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Valley County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Jefferson County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Powell County

1 in Prairie County

1 in Teton County

There have been 96,842 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,025 active, 92,497 recovered, 1,320 deaths and 111 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,007,629 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

