Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 261 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

46 in Flathead County

46 in Gallatin County 

27 in Lewis and Clark County

24 in Yellowstone County

18 in Missoula County

14 in Ravalli County

13 in Park County

9 in Silver Bow County

6 in Big Horn County

6 in Hill County

5 in Fergus County

5 in Glacier County

4 in Cascade County

4 in Chouteau County

3 in Broadwater County

3 in Dawson County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Lincoln County

3 in Valley County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Lake County

2 in Powell County

2 in Richland County

2 in Rosebud county

2 in Teton  County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Madison County

1 in McCone County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Roosevelt county

1 in Sanders County

1 in Stillwater County

There have been 95,717 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,345 active, 91,060 recovered, 1,312 deaths and 107 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 986,635 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

