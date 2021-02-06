Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA SHERIFF OFFICE HAS UPDATED THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD. HANNAH IS A 17 YEAR OLD, WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET, 2 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 110 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. HANNAH WAS DROPPED OFF NEAR MISSOULA CHILDRENS THEATER TO GET THE BUS TO WORK. SHE DID NOT COME BACK ON THE BUS THAT EVENING, AND WHEN THEY CHECKED SHE HAD NOT GONE TO WORK. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN A PINK COAT WITH A FURRY COLLAR. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HANNAHS SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IT IS BELIEVED SHE IS STILL IN THE MISSOULA AREA. THE INDIVIDUAL THAT WAS ORIGINALLY THOUGHT SHE MIGHT BE WITH HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS NO LONGER A PERSON OF INTEREST. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-258-4810 OR CALL 911

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT ...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH. * WHERE...The southern Swan, southern Missions, Rattlesnake and the central and southern Bitterroot mountains. * WHEN...In effect from 7 PM MST Friday to 7 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...New snow, weak layers in the snowpack, and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Avoid avalanche path runout zones. Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&