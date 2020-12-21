Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 266 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
49 in cascade County
48 in Lewis and Clark County
35 in Flathead County
35 in Missoula County
18 in Yellowstone County
14 in Hill County
13 in Jefferson County
12 in Ravalli County
5 in Wheatland County
4 in Gallatin County
4 in Glacier County
4 in Silver Bow County
3 in Big Horn County
3 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Lake County
3 in Lincoln County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Richland County
2 in Teton County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Park County
1 in Pondera County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 77,324 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,003 active, 68,440 recovered, 881 deaths and 253 active hospitalizations.
A total of 758,979 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.