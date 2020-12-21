Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 266 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The new cases include:

49 in cascade County

48 in Lewis and Clark County

35 in Flathead County

35 in Missoula County

18 in Yellowstone County

14 in Hill County

13 in Jefferson County

12 in Ravalli County

5 in Wheatland County

4 in Gallatin County

4 in Glacier County

4 in Silver Bow County

3 in Big Horn County

3 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Lake County

3 in Lincoln County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Richland County

2 in Teton County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Park County

1 in Pondera County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 77,324 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 8,003 active, 68,440 recovered, 881 deaths and 253 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 758,979 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

