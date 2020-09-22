Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 275 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
59 in Cascade County
38 in Flathead County
31 in Roosevelt County
26 in Big Horn County
20 in Yellowstone County
18 in Silver Bow County
11 in Glacier County
10 in Jefferson County
6 in Dawson County
4 in Stillwater County
3 in Missoula County
3 in Ravalli County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Sheridan County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Hill County
1 in Lake County
1 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Park County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Valley County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 10,700 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,600 active, 7,937 recovered, 163 deaths and 111 active hospitalizations.
A total of 314,009 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.