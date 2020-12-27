Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 284 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
49 in Lewis and Clark County
42 in Flathead County
37 in Yellowstone County
34 in Gallatin County
31 in Missoula County
18 in Silver Bow County
16 in Cascade County
14 in Lincoln County
6 in Lake County
6 in Mineral County
4 in Beaverhead County
4 in Hill County
3 in Dawson County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Rosebud County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Richland County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Madison County
1 in Park County
There have been 79,780 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 6,127 active, 72,729 recovered, 924 deaths and 200 active hospitalizations.
A total of 780,119 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
