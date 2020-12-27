Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 284 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

49 in Lewis and Clark County

42 in Flathead County

37 in Yellowstone County

34 in Gallatin County

31 in Missoula County

18 in Silver Bow County

16 in Cascade County

14 in Lincoln County

6 in Lake County

6 in Mineral County

4 in Beaverhead County

4 in Hill County

3 in Dawson County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Rosebud County

2 in Blaine County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Richland County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Madison County

1 in Park County

There have been 79,780 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 6,127 active, 72,729 recovered, 924 deaths and 200 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 780,119 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

