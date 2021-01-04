Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 288 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The new cases include:
41 in Ravalli County
31 in Lewis and Clark County
28 in Flathead County
21 in Jefferson County
21 in Yellowstone County
17 in Silver Bow County
13 in Lake County
11 in Gallatin County
10 in Hill County
9 in Cascade County
9 in Richland County
8 in Beaverhead County
8 in Lincoln County
4 in Glacier County
4 in Madison County
3 in Carbon County
3 in in Fergus County
3 in Stillwater County
2 in Musselshell County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Park County
1 in Petroleum County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Teton County
There have been 82,664 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,056 active, 76,633 recovered, 975 deaths and 191 active hospitalizations.
A total of 810,880 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.