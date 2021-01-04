Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 288 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The new cases include:

41 in Ravalli County

31 in Lewis and Clark County

28 in Flathead County

21 in Jefferson County

21 in Yellowstone County

17 in Silver Bow County

13 in Lake County

11 in Gallatin County

10 in Hill County

9 in Cascade County

9 in Richland County

8 in Beaverhead County

8 in Lincoln County

4 in Glacier County

4 in Madison County

3 in Carbon County

3 in in Fergus County

3 in Stillwater County

2 in Musselshell County

1 in Chouteau County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Park County

1 in Petroleum County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Teton County

There have been 82,664 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 5,056 active, 76,633 recovered, 975 deaths and 191 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 810,880 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

