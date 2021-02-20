Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 288 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
83 in Cascade County
44 in Gallatin County
23 in Yellowstone County
20 in Missoula County
19 in Flathead County
17 in Lewis and Clark County
9 in Silver Bow County
7 in Dawson County
7 in Ravalli County
7 in Roosevelt county
6 in Broadwater County
6 in Fergus County
5 in Lincoln County
5 in Mineral County
5 in Sweet Grass County
4 in Hill County
4 in Lake County
3 in Madison County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Treasure County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Richland County
There have been 98,641 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,426 active, 94,874 recovered, 1,341 deaths and 78 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,045,673 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
