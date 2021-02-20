Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 288 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

83 in Cascade County

44 in Gallatin County

23 in Yellowstone County

20 in Missoula County

19 in Flathead County

17 in Lewis and Clark County

9 in Silver Bow County

7 in Dawson County

7 in Ravalli County

7 in Roosevelt county

6 in Broadwater County

6 in Fergus County

5 in Lincoln County

5 in Mineral County

5 in Sweet Grass County

4 in Hill County

4 in Lake County

3 in Madison County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Jefferson County

2 in Musselshell County

2 in Sanders County

2 in Treasure County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Richland County

There have been 98,641 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,426 active, 94,874 recovered, 1,341 deaths and 78 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,045,673 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

