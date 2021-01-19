Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 295 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 19.
The new cases include:
78 in Gallatin County
42 in Yellowstone County
39 in Missoula County
28 in Lewis and Clark County
26 in Cascade County
17 in Flathead County
13 in Glacier County
9 in Lake County
8 in Deer Lodge County
6 in Lincoln County
6 in Pondera County
5 in Daniels County
4 in Carbon County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Park County
1 in Powell County
1 in Richland County
1 in Teton County
1 in Toole County
There have been 89,864 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,946 active, 83,825 recovered, 1,093 deaths and 163 active hospitalizations.
A total of 883,672 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.