Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 295 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 19. 

The new cases include: 

78 in Gallatin County

42 in Yellowstone County

39 in Missoula County

28 in Lewis and Clark County

26 in Cascade County

17 in Flathead County

13 in Glacier County

9 in Lake County

8 in Deer Lodge County

6 in Lincoln County

6 in Pondera County

5 in Daniels County

4 in Carbon County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Stillwater County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Park County

1 in Powell County

1 in Richland County

1 in Teton County

1 in Toole County

There have been 89,864 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,946 active, 83,825 recovered, 1,093 deaths and 163 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 883,672 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

