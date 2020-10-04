Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 298 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
75 in Flathead County
46 in Yellowstone County
35 in Gallatin County
22 in Deer Lodge County
20 in Cascade County
17 in Hill County
17 in Toole County
11 in Lincoln County
11 in Rosebud County
10 in Ravalli County
4 in Jefferson County
4 in Lewis and Clark County
3 in Glacier County
3 in Powell County
3 in Teton County
3 in Valley County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Granite County
2 in Pondera County
1 in Custer County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Judith Basin County
1in Madison County
1 in Missoula County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 14,635 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 4,851 active, 9,597 recovered, 187 deaths and 191 active hospitalizations.
A total of 357,413 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
