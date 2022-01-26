Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 3,072 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The new cases include:
451 in Yellowstone County
417 in Missoula County
310 in Gallatin County
287 in Flathead County
264 in Lewis and Clark County
189 in Cascade County
159 in Lake County
95 in Hill County
93 in Silver Bow County
69 in Big Horn County
68 in Park County
46 in Richland County
43 in Ravalli County
42 in Sanders County
41 in Lincoln County
31 in Beaverhead County
31 in Fergus County
31 in Jefferson County
30 in Deer Lodge County
28 in Blaine County
27 in Custer County
22 in Pondera County
19 in Carbon County
19 in Dawson County
13 in Mineral County
12 in Madison County
10 in Musselshell County
9 in Broadwater County
9 in Meagher County
9 in Roosevelt County
9 in Sweet Grass County
9 in Teton County
8 in Powell County
7 in Liberty County
6 in Phillips County
6 in Valley County
4 in Daniels County
4 in Fallon County
4 in Powder County
4 in Stillwater County
3 in Granite County
3 in Wheatland County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Judith Basin County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in McCone County
1 in Treasure County
There have been 233,056 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,125 active, 213,941 recovered, 2,990 deaths and 326 active hospitalizations.
A total of 2,479,500 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.
