Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 3,072 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The new cases include:

451 in Yellowstone County

417 in Missoula County

310 in Gallatin County

287 in Flathead County

264 in Lewis and Clark County

189 in Cascade County

159 in Lake County

95 in Hill County

93 in Silver Bow County

69 in Big Horn County

68 in Park County

46 in Richland County

43 in Ravalli County

42 in Sanders County

41 in Lincoln County

31 in Beaverhead County

31 in Fergus County

31 in Jefferson County

30 in Deer Lodge County

28 in Blaine County

27 in Custer County

22 in Pondera County

19 in Carbon County

19 in Dawson County

13 in Mineral County

12 in Madison County

10 in Musselshell County

9 in Broadwater County

9 in Meagher County

9 in Roosevelt County

9 in Sweet Grass County

9 in Teton County

8 in Powell County

7 in Liberty County

6 in Phillips County

6 in Valley County

4 in Daniels County

4 in Fallon County

4 in Powder County

4 in Stillwater County

3 in Granite County

3 in Wheatland County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Judith Basin County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in McCone County

1 in Treasure County

There have been 233,056 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,125 active, 213,941 recovered, 2,990 deaths and 326 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 2,479,500 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

