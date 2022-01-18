Containing the Coronavirus generic image - The Vault

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 3,924 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Jan. 18.

These new cases are from the last few days: 1,560 from Friday, 602 from Saturday, 473 from Sunday and 1,289 from Monday.

The new cases include:

1,275 in Gallatin County

541 in Missoula County

398 in Yellowstone County

317 in Cascade County

267 in Lewis and Clark County

215 in Flathead County

146 in Park County

118 in Silver Bow County

60 in Deer Lodge County

53 in Hill County

48 in Lake County

46 in Lincoln County

35 in Carbon County

32 in Ravalli County

31 in Stillwater County

30 in Jefferson County

29 in Glacier County

25 in Sanders County

20 in Mineral County

20 in Powell County

18 in Sweet Grass County

16 in Teton County

14 in Fergus County

13 in Custer County

13 in Pondera County

13 in Richland County

12 in Big Horn County

12 in Liberty County

10 in Choteau County

9 in Toole County

8 in Musselshell County

8 in Roosevelt County

8 in Rosebud County

8 in Valley County

7 in Beaverhead County

7 in Broadwater County

7 in Sheridan County

5 in Daniels County

5 in Dawson County

5 in Madison County

3 in Garfield County

3 in Granite County

3 in McCone County

2 in Blaine County

2 in Judith County

2 in Meagher County

2 in Prairie County

2 in Wibaux County

1 in Treasure County

There have been 215,988 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 13,476 active, 199,555 recovered, 2,957 deaths and 236 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 2,403,981 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

