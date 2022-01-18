Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 3,924 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Jan. 18.
These new cases are from the last few days: 1,560 from Friday, 602 from Saturday, 473 from Sunday and 1,289 from Monday.
The new cases include:
1,275 in Gallatin County
541 in Missoula County
398 in Yellowstone County
317 in Cascade County
267 in Lewis and Clark County
215 in Flathead County
146 in Park County
118 in Silver Bow County
60 in Deer Lodge County
53 in Hill County
48 in Lake County
46 in Lincoln County
35 in Carbon County
32 in Ravalli County
31 in Stillwater County
30 in Jefferson County
29 in Glacier County
25 in Sanders County
20 in Mineral County
20 in Powell County
18 in Sweet Grass County
16 in Teton County
14 in Fergus County
13 in Custer County
13 in Pondera County
13 in Richland County
12 in Big Horn County
12 in Liberty County
10 in Choteau County
9 in Toole County
8 in Musselshell County
8 in Roosevelt County
8 in Rosebud County
8 in Valley County
7 in Beaverhead County
7 in Broadwater County
7 in Sheridan County
5 in Daniels County
5 in Dawson County
5 in Madison County
3 in Garfield County
3 in Granite County
3 in McCone County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Judith County
2 in Meagher County
2 in Prairie County
2 in Wibaux County
1 in Treasure County
There have been 215,988 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 13,476 active, 199,555 recovered, 2,957 deaths and 236 active hospitalizations.
A total of 2,403,981 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.