Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 30 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
13 in Missoula County
5 in Yellowstone County
4 in Flathead County
3 in Cascade County
3 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Valley County
There have been 104,128 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 952 active, 101,740 recovered, 1,436 deaths and 40 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,189,824 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.