Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 30 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The new cases include:

13 in Missoula County

5 in Yellowstone County

4 in Flathead County

3 in Cascade County

3 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Valley County

There have been 104,128 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 952 active, 101,740 recovered, 1,436 deaths and 40 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,189,824 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

