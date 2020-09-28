Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 306 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Morning morning.
The new cases include:
40 in Yellowstone County
36 in Glacier County
31 in Toole County
29 in Roosevelt County
28 in Flathead County
23 in Cascade County
21 in Hill County
15 in Gallatin County
11 in Big Horn County
9 in Silver Bow County
8 in Pondera County
6 in Rosebud County
5 in Jefferson County
4 in Blaine County
4 in McCone County
4 in Richland County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Stillwater County
3 in Teton County
3 in Valley County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Madison County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Park County
2 in Prairie County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Powder County
1 in Ravalli County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 12,413 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,400 active, 8,839 recovered, 174 deaths and 158 active hospitalizations.
A total of 337,196 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
