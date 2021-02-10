Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 307 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Feb. 10.
The new cases include:
71 in Gallatin County
50 in Yellowstone County
39 in Lewis and Clark County
33 in Missoula County
29 in Flathead County
7 in Lake County
7 in Lincoln County
6 in Cascade County
6 in Ravalli County
6 in Sanders County
6 in Teton County
5 in Jefferson County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Chouteau County
4 in Deer Lodge County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Park County
3 in Richland County
3 in Valley County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Hill County
2 in Madison County
2 in McCone County
2 in Silver Bow County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Powell County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Toole County
There have been 96,595 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,027 active, 92,248 recovered, 1,320 deaths and 108 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,001,074 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.