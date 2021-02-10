Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 307 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The new cases include:

71 in Gallatin County

50 in Yellowstone County

39 in Lewis and Clark County

33 in Missoula County

29 in Flathead County

7 in Lake County

7 in Lincoln County

6 in Cascade County

6 in Ravalli County

6 in Sanders County

6 in Teton County

5 in Jefferson County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Chouteau County

4 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Park County

3 in Richland County

3 in Valley County

2 in Big Horn County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Hill County

2 in Madison County

2 in McCone County

2 in Silver Bow County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Powell County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Toole County

There have been 96,595 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,027 active, 92,248 recovered, 1,320 deaths and 108 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,001,074 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

