Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 313 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Feb. 4.
The new cases include:
48 in Gallatin County
47 in Yellowstone County
44 in Flathead County
31 in Cascade County
22 in Missoula County
16 in Lewis and Clark County
11 in Ravalli County
10 in Big Horn County
9 in Blaine County
8 in Broadwater County
8 in Deer Lodge County
8 in Lincoln County
5 in Chouteau County
5 in Pondera County
4 in Jefferson County
4 in McCone County
4 in Richland County
4 in Roosevelt County
3 in Fergus County
3 in Lake County
2 in Dawson County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Silver Bow County
2 in Valley County
1 in Carbon County
1 in Custer County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Hill County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Park County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Powell County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Teton County
There have been 95,111 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,401 active, 90,086 recovered, 1,308 deaths and 115 active hospitalizations.
A total of 974,723 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.