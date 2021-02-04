Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 313 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Feb. 4.

The new cases include:

48 in Gallatin County

47 in Yellowstone County

44 in Flathead County

31 in Cascade County

22 in Missoula County

16 in Lewis and Clark County

11 in Ravalli County

10 in Big Horn County

9 in Blaine County

8 in Broadwater County

8 in Deer Lodge County

8 in Lincoln County

5 in Chouteau County

5 in Pondera County

4 in Jefferson County

4 in McCone County

4 in Richland County

4 in Roosevelt County

3 in Fergus County

3 in Lake County

2 in Dawson County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Silver Bow County

2 in Valley County

1 in Carbon County

1 in Custer County

1 in Daniels County 

1 in Hill County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Park County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Powell County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Teton County

There have been 95,111 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,401 active, 90,086 recovered, 1,308 deaths and 115 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 974,723 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

