Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 317 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The new cases include:
42 in Yellowstone County
33 in Gallatin County
30 in Flathead County
30 in Lewis and Clark County
21 in Missoula County
18 in Ravalli County
17 in Silver Bow County
17 in Stillwater County
15 in Cascade County
13 in Lincoln County
10 in Big Horn County
10 in Lake County
7 in Chouteau County
6 in Blaine County
6 in Roosevelt County
3 in Carbon County
3 in Glacier County
3 in Jefferson County
3 in Madison County
3 in Phillips County
3 in Pondera County
2 in Daniels County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Hill County
2 in McCone County
2 in Powell County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Sweet Grass County
2 in Toole County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Custer County
1 in Fergus County
1 in Rosebud County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Valley County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 94,384 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,593 active, 89,542 recovered, 1,249 deaths and 116 active hospitalizations.
A total of 960,130 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
