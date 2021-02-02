Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 317 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The new cases include:

42 in Yellowstone County

33 in Gallatin County

30 in Flathead County

30 in Lewis and Clark County

21 in Missoula County

18 in Ravalli County

17 in Silver Bow County

17 in Stillwater County

15 in Cascade County

13 in Lincoln County

10 in Big Horn County

10 in Lake County

7 in Chouteau County

6 in Blaine County

6 in Roosevelt County

3 in Carbon County

3 in Glacier County

3 in Jefferson County

3 in Madison County

3 in Phillips County

3 in Pondera County

2 in Daniels County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Hill County

2 in McCone County

2 in Powell County

2 in Sanders County

2 in Sweet Grass County

2 in Toole County

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Custer County

1 in Fergus County

1 in Rosebud County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Valley County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 94,384 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,593 active, 89,542 recovered, 1,249 deaths and 116 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 960,130 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

