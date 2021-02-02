Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY FOR KORRINE PETERSON, A 20 YEAR OLD AMERICAN INDIAN FEMALE, WHO IS 5 FEET 6 INCHES TALL AND 180 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. KORRINE CALLED THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, AND REPORTED SHE HAD BEEN KIDNAPPED, AND WAS BEING ABUSED BY HER BOYFRIEND JOHN MONDAY, A 34 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, WHO IS 5 FEET 7 INCHES TALL AND 190 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND HAZEL EYES. THEY PINGED HER CELL PHONE IN THE POLSON AREA, THEN IT WAS POWERED OFF, SO THEY HAVE NO FURTHER INFORMATION. THEY ARE POSSIBLY IN A RED TWO-DOOR CAR, WITH WASHINGTON OR IDAHO PLATES. BOTH INDIVIDUALS HAVE TIES TO WASHINGTON AND IDAHO. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF KORRINE OR JOHN, PLEASE CALL THE LAKE COUNTY SHERIFF AT (406) 883-7301, OR CALL 9 1 1.