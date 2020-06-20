Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s coronavirus task force is reporting 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

  • Seven in Gallatin County

  • Five in Yellowstone County

  • Four in Rosebud County

  • Three in Carbon County

  • Two in Big Horn County

  • Two in Missoula County

  • Two in Toole County

  • One in Cascade County

  • One in Custer County

  • One in Dawson County

  • One in Glacier County

  • One in Park County

  • One in Ravalli County

  • One in Richland County

The state’s coronavirus task force website is reporting 698 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 130 active cases, 548 recovered and 20 deaths.

Since the last report, 1,108 tests have been completed, and the state has completed 69,530 tests total.

