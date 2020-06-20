Montana’s coronavirus task force is reporting 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
Seven in Gallatin County
Five in Yellowstone County
Four in Rosebud County
Three in Carbon County
Two in Big Horn County
Two in Missoula County
Two in Toole County
One in Cascade County
- One in Custer County
One in Dawson County
One in Glacier County
One in Park County
One in Ravalli County
One in Richland County
The state’s coronavirus task force website is reporting 698 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 130 active cases, 548 recovered and 20 deaths.
Since the last report, 1,108 tests have been completed, and the state has completed 69,530 tests total.
